WINNIPEG -- The city’s outdoor winter river dining experience will not be returning to Winnipeg this year.

For the past seven years, the RAW:almond tent restaurant has welcomed patrons on the frozen rivers of Winnipeg, but not this year.

RAW:almond confirmed with CTV News they are taking the year off to look at their impact on the environment, along with some research and development for the company.

Head chef and Deer + Almond owner Mandel Hitzer said the decision to take the year off was made months ago. He said in past years the outdoor restaurant has had a lot of success and he has loved putting it on.

Hitzer would not say what this means for three other locations in Manitoba, including Gimli, Churchill, and Wasagaming.