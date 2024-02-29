WINNIPEG
Winter storm coming to southern Manitoba this weekend: ECCC

Don’t put away your shovels and winter coats just yet.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.

“This system will likely bring snow, rain, freezing rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder,” ECCC said in a weather statement. “Snow will begin in southern Manitoba on Saturday afternoon and evening. On Saturday night, snow may change to freezing rain and rain in southeast parts of the province, including the Red River Valley.”

ECCC said the exact track of the snowstorm is not known right now, so the location of the snow and freezing rain is also unclear.

It will become clearer as the weekend gets closer, the weather agency said.

ECCC adds if the precipitation remains as snow, up to 40 cm of snow is possible in some areas west of the Red River Valley. Strong winds are expected Saturday and Sunday, and will give low visibility for drivers.

“Unnecessary travel is not recommended,” ECCC said.

The system is expected to move out of the region Sunday.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

  Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

    Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

