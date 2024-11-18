Winter storm heading to Manitoba

A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm watch for several communities on Monday morning, saying that a low-pressure system from the south is expected to bring freezing rain, snow and strong winds. The stormy weather is forecast to begin on Monday evening and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

ECCC noted that precipitation will start out as rain or freezing rain and then transition to snow as colder air enters the weather systems.

The weather agency added that strong northwest winds will develop as the system intensifies, bringing gusts as strong as 80 km/h. This may result in poor visibility, blowing snow and blizzard conditions.

ECCC expects snowfall accumulations between 15 and 30 centimetres and daytime highs between -5 and -10.

During this stormy weather, travel is expected to be dangerous. ECCC advises to avoid driving if possible.