WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winter storm heading to Manitoba

    A map showing the location of where the storm is expected to hit. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A map showing the location of where the storm is expected to hit. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    Share

    A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm watch for several communities on Monday morning, saying that a low-pressure system from the south is expected to bring freezing rain, snow and strong winds. The stormy weather is forecast to begin on Monday evening and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

    ECCC noted that precipitation will start out as rain or freezing rain and then transition to snow as colder air enters the weather systems.

    The weather agency added that strong northwest winds will develop as the system intensifies, bringing gusts as strong as 80 km/h. This may result in poor visibility, blowing snow and blizzard conditions.

    ECCC expects snowfall accumulations between 15 and 30 centimetres and daytime highs between -5 and -10.

    During this stormy weather, travel is expected to be dangerous. ECCC advises to avoid driving if possible.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News