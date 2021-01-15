WINNIPEG -- Winter weather and icy roads in Manitoba have forced some schools across the province to close on Friday.

The following is a list of schools that will be closed for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021:

All schools in the Prairie Rose School Division are closed. The school division asks students and staff to stay at home.

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine has closed École Saint Lazare; École Jours-de-Plaine; École Saint-Joachim ; École La Source ; and École Aurèle Lemoine.

This is a developing story. More details to come.