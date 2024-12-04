WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winter weather, dangerous road conditions causing school closures in Manitoba

    A classroom is seen in this undated file photo. A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.
    Snowy weather and hazardous road conditions have forced some school closures and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Wednesday.

    These cancellations come as Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning Manitobans to expect blowing snow and snow squalls throughout the day.

    The following schools are closed, and buses are cancelled for Dec. 4, 2024:

    • Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – École Aurèle-Lemoine, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosset are closed. Buses are cancelled for École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
    • Lakeshore School Division -- Fisher Branch Early Years, Fisher Branch Collegiate, Inwood schools, Marble Ridge and Broad Valley Colony Schools are closed. Online flex classes will continue as scheduled.
    • Prairie Rose School Division: St. Lauren School (Region C) is closed. Buses are cancelled for Region A and B.

