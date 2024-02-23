WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible

    A blast of winter weather is expected to hit parts of Manitoba starting Sunday night. A blast of winter weather is expected to hit parts of Manitoba starting Sunday night.
    Share

    Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather alert for southern and central Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, on Friday afternoon.

    “An intense, fast-moving Alberta clipper system is forecast to develop Sunday night and cross the Prairies on Monday,” the alert reads.

    According to ECCC, parts of central Manitoba could see 10 to 20 cm of snow by Tuesday morning, coupled with heavy winds and plummeting temperatures. The weather service said morning low temperatures on Tuesday could dip to -30 degrees Celsius. ECCC noted travel throughout central Manitoba will be impacted.

    Southern Manitoba is expected to miss the brunt of the storm. However, ECCC said a mix of snow and freezing rain will likely hit the region starting Sunday night. Temperatures plunging to -20 degrees Celsius and winds gusting up to 70 km/h are anticipated Tuesday morning.

    ECCC noted the bitter cold will only last a couple of days.

    The weather service said additional warnings and advisories will be issued over the weekend.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    • Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

      The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    • Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies

      A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News