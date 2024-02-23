Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible

Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather alert for southern and central Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, on Friday afternoon.

“An intense, fast-moving Alberta clipper system is forecast to develop Sunday night and cross the Prairies on Monday,” the alert reads.

According to ECCC, parts of central Manitoba could see 10 to 20 cm of snow by Tuesday morning, coupled with heavy winds and plummeting temperatures. The weather service said morning low temperatures on Tuesday could dip to -30 degrees Celsius. ECCC noted travel throughout central Manitoba will be impacted.

Southern Manitoba is expected to miss the brunt of the storm. However, ECCC said a mix of snow and freezing rain will likely hit the region starting Sunday night. Temperatures plunging to -20 degrees Celsius and winds gusting up to 70 km/h are anticipated Tuesday morning.

ECCC noted the bitter cold will only last a couple of days.

The weather service said additional warnings and advisories will be issued over the weekend.