Winter weather leading to road closure along Highway 1
WINNIPEG -
Those travelling on the Trans Canada Highway going to Ontario will need to find another route.
The government announced Thursday afternoon that Highway 1 has been shut down from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border.
The reason for the shut down is poor winter driving conditions.
No details are available for when the road could reopen.
CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.
