A number of highways were closed Thursday morning across the province as poor conditions made it difficult to drive.

Highways that have since reopened include:

Highway 14 from Highway 30 to Highway 3

Highway 3 from Morden to Carman

Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 2

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson

When the roads were first closed, the province said closure gates and signs may not be present at all closure locations.

For updates on road closures visit Manitoba 511.



Some schools across Manitoba were also closed as a result of the weather. A full list can be found under CTV Winnipeg's School Closures page.