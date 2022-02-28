Winter wheat study aimed at helping Manitoba farmers save on fertilizer costs

WINNIPEG -

A new study by Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is focused on giving farmers answers on how much fertilizer is needed to grow winter wheat in an effort not to overspend as prices soar.

The organization said the study will identify what level of nitrogen is needed in varying conditions to increase yields and reduce costs.

“With the current high costs for nitrogen fertilizers, we feel this research will provide critical data to producers,” project lead Alex Griffiths said in a news release. “We are focused on finding a balanced fertility practice for the high-yielding winter wheat varieties that consistently payoff for farmers.”

According to DUC, winter wheat will be grown at eight testing sites from participating landowners in fields near Oakburn, Newdale, Neepawa, and Selkirk, plus government plots in Melita, Carberry, Roblin and Arborg.

Lance Higgott, who farms 8,000 acres near Newdale, has participated in DUC research for years. He said anything to save on nitrogen costs will be a big help, noting that costs have quadrupled since the spring of 2021 from $400 per ton to over $1,600 per ton.

“Generally, we see better yields from winter wheat than our spring wheat,” Higgott said. “And seeding 500 to 700 acres in the fall gives us a jump on the spring. There’s way less pressure.”

The research is aimed at getting more producers to grow winter wheat, with DUC noting winter wheat acres have dropped in Manitoba from a peak of 600,000 in 2013 to a low of 32,000 in 2020.

The research is being funded through Ag Action Manitoba – an initiative to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food industries.