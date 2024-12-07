Wintery weather warnings in effect for southern Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued several snowfall, winter storm and freezing rain warnings for much of southern Manitoba.

The warnings stretch across the province from as far north as Red Deer Lake near the Saskatchewan border all the way to the U.S. border.

As of 3:18 p.m. Saturday, a snowfall warning is in effect for Winnipeg, with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres expected.

According to ECCC, a strong low pressure system over southern Saskatchewan will make its way east, bringing heavy snow by Sunday morning.

ECCC also said the mild temperatures may limit blowing snow, but strong winds mean poor visibility for drivers on the roads Sunday night into Monday morning.

The snow is expected to taper off overnight Sunday.

To the west, Brandon, Dauphin, as well as southern areas like Morden and Winkler, are under a winter storm warning, with hazardous conditions – such as a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain – expected.

Those regions can also expect to see snowfall totals between 10 and 20 cm, as well as maximum wind gusts between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour.

ECCC said mixed precipitation will get underway overnight Saturday, turning into snow by Sunday morning.

“This system will produce heavy snowfall rates of as much as 2 cm per hour,” ECC said.

The southwestern corner of the province is under a freezing rain warning, with wind gusts expected to reach between 50 and 60 km/h. Snowfall totals are expected to be between 5 and 10 cm.

ECCC also warned drivers to be vigilant on the roads and avoid non-essential travel if possible.

ECCC recommended people visit its website for the latest alerts and updates.