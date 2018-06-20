A Manitoba father is warning barbecue lovers after his 6-year-year-old son ended up in hospital with a wire-bristle from a barbecue brush stuck in his throat.

The boy, Kohen Hargreaves, had taken just a few bites of his Father’s Day supper when he started gagging and crying.

“He was kinda hysterical. He was pretty upset and he kept saying there was something stuck in his throat,” said dad Aaron Hargreaves.

He rushed his son to the hospital where doctors found a wire bristle from a barbecue brush lodged in his throat.

“Was it scary in the hospital?” Hargreaves asked Kohen who nodded.

“He was really scared,” he said.

Doctors performed a procedure to remove the bristle with a scope.

Hargreaves is relieved and grateful his son wasn’t seriously harmed, but said the situation could have gone another way. He believes the brushes should be banned, or at least come with a warning.

"I know we were just so lucky it got stuck in his throat and didn’t puncture in there, but if it would have made it into his stomach, the doctors said it could have been much worse,” said Hargreaves.

Health Canada started investigating wire-bristle barbecue brushes in 2017.

The agency said between 2004 and March 31 2018 it received 64 reports involving different brands of the tool, 47 of them leading to injury.

Health Canada commissioned the Standards Council of Canada to develop new guidelines following safety concerns.

The Standards Council of Canada indicates once a contract is awarded to an organization, it could put forward guidelines within 18 months.

In Canada, the council says the use of standards is voluntary.

Hargreaves is thankful Kohen reacted the way he did and thankful to the doctors who removed the bristle.

They’ve since tossed out their wire-bristle barbecue brush.

“It’s not worth the risk. You can buy a different one for 10 or 15 dollars why take that chance,” Hargreaves said.

Barbecue brush safety

Health Canada recommends people: