With election day nearing, latest polling shows NDP surging ahead in Manitoba
Manitoba's NDP is on the rise according to new polling numbers released Wednesday.
A Probe Research poll, commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press, shows almost half of decided and leaning voters will support the NDP on election day.
In June, both the NDP and Progressive Conservatives were deadlocked with 41 per cent support. But since then, the PCs dropped to 38 per cent, while the NDP gained ground at 49 per cent. Meanwhile, the Manitoba Liberals are at nine per cent.
Across the province, 11 per cent of people asked say they are undecided.
A graph showing the NDP is surging ahead of the PCs in latest tracking numbers from Probe Research, commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 20, 2023)
Scott MacKay with Probe Research said the data is pointing to a majority government for the NDP on Oct. 3.
"It really does look that way, especially with the strength in the city," said MacKay.
Those numbers in Winnipeg show the NDP has a massive lead over the incumbent PCs with 57 per cent, compared to 28 per cent. The Liberals have higher results in Winnipeg topping out at 11 per cent.
"The NDP have almost historically high, almost 30 points, between them and the Conservatives. So it's looking like this will be a victory for the NDP and it looks like a majority to me."
A further breakdown highlights the NDP is leading in every single quadrant of the city. The closest race is in the northwest, the NDP has a slight lead at 45 per cent, while the Tories sit at 42 per cent and the Liberals actually have less support than the Green Party – five per cent and six per cent respectively.
A graph highlighting the support for each provincial party in Winnipeg. The NDP have a wide lead over the Conservatives. The data comes from Probe Research in a commissioned report by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 20, 2023)
The largest difference in Winnipeg is the city's core with the NDP receiving an overwhelming 68 per cent support. The PCs and Liberals are neck-and-neck for second place – the Conservatives at 15 per cent and the Liberals at 13 per cent.
The northeast is a 60-30 split in favour of the NDP with the Liberals at five per cent.
Both quadrants in south Winnipeg have the NDP sitting at 55 per cent, while the PCs are at 24 per cent in the west and 30 per cent in the east. The Liberals are at 18 per cent in the west and 14 in the east.
MacKay said south Winnipeg was classified as an important area even before the election was called.
"They were seats that were known to be switchable. They were ones that the NDP had held even fairly recently. So I think all eyes were on those regions and today, we see NDP strength in those regions."
Nine per cent of Winnipeggers polled say they are undecided on who they will support.
Data from a Probe Research poll, commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press, showing support for provincial parties in southwest Winnipeg. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 20, 2023)
Data from a Probe Research poll, commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press, showing support for provincial parties in southeast Winnipeg. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 20, 2023)
Comparing votes from 2019 could help explain why the NDP are seeing more support.
People were asked who they voted for in 2019 and what they plan to do in this election. Half of people who voted Liberal last election said they will now support the NDP. Another 16 per cent who voted Conservative plan to flip their vote for the NDP.
"The Liberals are an important part of this puzzle of the election because we have them at historically low levels," said MacKay. "I think that this sort of collapse, and I think that's not even too strong a word, of the Liberals, it's really what's helping to deliver this to the NDP."
SUPPORT FOR PARTY LEADERS
As part of the polling, Manitobans were asked if they approve of each party leader's job performance.
The NDP's Wab Kinew is perceived as doing the best job with a 51 per cent approval rating, followed by Liberal Dougal Lamont at 38 per cent.
The PC's Heather Stefanson sits third at 32 per cent. She also has the highest disapproval rating with 48 per cent of Manitobans polled saying they strongly disapprove of her job performance.
A graph showing job performance approval rating based on the results of a Probe Research poll that was commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 20, 2023)
"She is not a popular leader, and in fact, there's a level of intensity of dislike for Ms. Stefanson that we just don't see with Wab Kinew," MacKay said. "Wab Kinew is the only candidate who really has a positive view of the public. People are more inclined to like him than dislike him and that's not the case for Stefanson."
Kinew was next at 27 per cent strongly disapproved and Lamont was at 20 per cent.
Polled residents also have a better impression of Kinew compared to Stefanson, with the NDP leader going up five points, while Stefanson has dropped 23 points with 38 per cent of people saying they view her either somewhat worse or much worse.
Lamont was able to gain one point but 71 per cent of respondents say they still have the same view of Lamont as before.
VOTER DEMOGRAPHICS
With the NDP receiving more support both in the province and in Winnipeg according to the poll, it isn't a surprise the party also leads in most demographic breakdowns.
The NDP is polling higher with women than men, 59 per cent compared to 38 per cent, while the Conservatives have the lead with men at 47 per cent, but lag with women at 29 per cent.
Each age group has significant support for the NDP; however, it’s the PCs that have the slight lead in the 55-plus category – 44 per cent compared to 43 per cent for the NDP. The Liberals also have their highest support in the 55-plus crowd with 11 per cent.
MacKay said the older population is the one positive the Conservatives can rely on.
"That is a very reliable constituency of voters. So it's possible that they are actually going to hold this vote, such as it is, and that some of the NDP support, which is among younger voters are not actually going to vote. So that is something that they will be thinking about."
Data from a Probe Research poll, commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press, showing support for provincial parties in Winnipeg. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 20, 2023)
It doesn't matter what income bracket Manitobans fall under either, as the NDP hovers around the 50 per cent mark for all three categories, while the PCs range from 31 to 38 per cent support.
University graduates also prefer the NDP compared to the Conservatives with a 62-27 per cent split.
However, those who went to college or any other post-secondary, prefer the PCs at 44 per cent, slightly more than the NDP at 42 per cent. High school education or less also favours the Conservatives over the NDP.
The Liberals sit under the 10 per cent mark in all categories.
Lastly, those who identify as Indigenous or BIPOC are strongly in favour of the NDP.
MacKay wants to remind people that these numbers are not final and situations could change between now and when people head to the polls.
"There is still time, there's going to be significant events, including the debate tomorrow…those can be a turning point. So, it's not over until it's over and there's two weeks left. Who knows what people might have up their sleeve? But this is a good snapshot of where we're at, at this late point of the campaign."
In an emailed statement to CTV News, an NDP spokesperson said, "Since this campaign began, Wab Kinew has been saying that Manitoba needs a change in Government so we can repair our health-care system. This poll suggests a growing number of Manitobans agree. We have been working to earn a mandate from the people of Manitoba and will continue to work hard until election day."
Marni Larkin, the PC campaign manager, said these numbers aren't concerning for the party.
"I have to say I'm a little bit surprised by them because it's certainly not what we're seeing at the door," she said. "I just need to think about the seats I need to win and I feel really confident in those seats. We're just going to keep our head down and get it done."
CTV News Winnipeg did reach out to the Manitoba Liberals and is awaiting a response.
The Probe polling took place between Sept. 7 and 18, 2023. Researchers talked to 1,000 people throughout the province during that time and said with 95 per cent certainty that the margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
Amid rising rent prices, these are the apartments currently on the market
As average rent prices in Canada hit record highs, experts say it's going to take more than just interest rate hikes to cool the red-hot market, including a crucial boost in supply.
Security at Indian Consulate in Vancouver boosted after Trudeau's remarks on Nijjar killing
The Vancouver Police Department says it's beefing up security outside India's Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Has inflation changed the way you tip for various services? We want to hear from you
Amid the rising cost of living, tip-flation has seemingly reached all services, but how has it changed how much and how often you tip? We want to hear from you.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
Regina
-
Hundreds march in Regina as part of nationwide protests on gender identity in schools
Hundreds of people in Regina gathered at the legislative building on Wednesday as part of nationwide protests against gender identity in schools.
-
Alleged victim concludes testimony in day two of Sask. hockey coach trial
Despite allegations stemming from an incident 35 years ago, the complainant told court he is certain about what happened between him and Bernard Lynch all these years later.
-
'Brought the whole town to life': Assiniboia woman recognized for community outreach during COVID-19
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced people all over the world to stay inside, it created some difficulties for many people whose line of work involves bringing people together. Among them was Stephanie VanDeSype.
Saskatoon
-
'It was so scary': Saskatoon couple raising funds to rebuild after fire
The owners of a home that was devastated by fire last week in the Massey Place neighbourhood are looking for support as they put their lives back together.
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Saskatoon man faces five arson charges after gas pumps lit on fire
Police arrested a 33-year-old Saskatoon man in connection with a series of arson cases on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools subject of protests and counter-protests in Edmonton, Canada
Protesters from the MillionMarch4Children gathered outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, to protest what they call 'gender ideology' in Canada's schools.
-
Parks Canada euthanizes injured black bear cub in Jasper National Park for humane reasons
An injured black bear cub abandoned by its mother in Jasper National Park has been euthanized for humane reasons, says Parks Canada.
-
Charlie Huddy, Doug Weight to join Edmonton Oilers hall of fame next month
A pair of former fan favourites with the Edmonton Oilers – steady blueliner Charlie Huddy and slick playmaker Doug Weight – are the newest members of the team's hall of fame.
Toronto
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
-
Toronto man charged after biker intentionally struck by motorcyclist in August road rage incident, police allege
A man has been arrested and charged after police say he intentionally used his motorcycle to strike a cyclist in a Toronto bike lane during a moment of road rage last month.
-
One person arrested after anti-LGBTQ2S+ education demonstrations in Toronto
More than 1,000 counter-protesters descended on Queen’s Park to combat anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education demonstrations, one of the many planned across the country on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgarians, for and against gender and sexual diversity education, engage in protest
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary on Wednesday to protest against, or to show their support for, the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.
-
'Everyone should be able to get everywhere': Calgarians launch maps app for those with mobility issues
A new app designed to help Calgarians with disabilities get around the city has launched.
-
Hangar Flight Museum turns corner after year of setbacks
In the toughest of times, the community stepped up and helped the Hangar Flight Museum pick up the pieces.
Montreal
-
Two Montreal Island towns file court challenge to Quebec language law reform
Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.
-
Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police say 2 pedestrians dead after being hit by car in August in Montreal parking lot
Two women aged 80 and 60 have died of their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a commercial parking lot on Aug. 16, Montreal police confirmed on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Three arrests made at 'Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested for inciting hatred at the 'One Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill Wednesday and a third person was arrested for causing a disturbance.
-
Carling high-rise proposal passes planning committee despite federal concerns
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, has once again passed at the city's planning and housing committee.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Atlantic
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
'It's not our problem. We didn't create this': N.S. advocates say RCMP apology pointless without action
A day after Nova Scotia's RCMP Commander announced the force would be apologizing to the black community for generations of street checks, some advocates say concrete changes are needed, or it's all wasted air.
Kitchener
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
-
Musicians launch grassroots fundraiser to save the K-W Symphony
Local musicians are hoping to spread the word about a grassroots attempt to save the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, days after it abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Driver dies after fiery crash in Brant County: OPP
A driver has died after a vehicle crashed in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Brawl breaks out amid duelling Vancouver protests over LGBTQ2S+ education
Violence erupted between opponents and supporters of LGBTQ2S+ education during a pair of duelling protests held in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
'Natural gas incident' prompts evacuation, lockdown at BCIT's Burnaby campus
Two buildings at BCIT's Burnaby campus were evacuated Wednesday afternoon "due to a reported natural gas incident."
-
Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses, information after 'indecent act' at coffee shop
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of committing an "indecent act" at a coffee shop in the city earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters arrested on Vancouver Island as groups clash over 'gender ideology' in schools
At least three people were arrested Wednesday as protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Nanaimo and Victoria to argue about the way schools teach sexuality and gender identity, and how teachers refer to transgender students.
-
B.C. teacher banned for exploiting vulnerable student for 'sexual advantage'
A former Vancouver Island gym teacher has permanently lost his teaching certificate after he started an intimate relationship with a vulnerable 15-year-old student and began dating the student shortly after graduation.
-
Victoria supportive housing facility's opening delayed
The opening of a supportive housing facility for 50 young people in Victoria has been delayed despite construction being complete, and outreach advocates say an extension may be needed to avoid displacing a dozen of the anticipated tenants.