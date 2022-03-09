With new Olympic quadrennial comes free agent frenzy - curling style

A player directs his teammates at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Sunday, March 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A player directs his teammates at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Sunday, March 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
[an error occurred while processing this directive]