Winnipeg police said the woman who died after a crash in the area of Henderson Highway and Slater Avenue Tuesday morning has been identified.

On Wednesday police put out a plea, asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

They said it’s believed the woman, 71, was hit by a southbound vehicle while trying to cross Henderson.

Officers responded to the collision at around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and said the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Winnipeg Police Service traffic collision investigators remained on the scene and southbound lanes of Henderson Highway were closed at Springfield Road and later reopened.