A Winnipeg man is facing charges after witnesses say he was pointing a gun at his head, as well as at pedestrians.

On Friday around 1:30 p.m., police received a report about a man who pointed a gun at a driver in the Graham Avenue and Donald Street area.

According to police, witnesses said the man reportedly took a gun in and out of his pocket and pointed it at his head, as well as in the direction of a building and pedestrians.

In a news release, police allege the man “turned to a 35-year-old male and made a hand gesture across his throat.”

Police found the man in the 200 block of Notre Dame Avenue and took him into custody. Officers seized a Co2 handgun and ammunition.

James Alexander MacDonald has been charged with a slew of offences including pointing a firearm and uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm.

He is detained at the Provincial Remand Centre.