Witnesses report man pointing gun at himself, pedestrians: police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 11:51AM CST
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after witnesses say he was pointing a gun at his head, as well as at pedestrians.
On Friday around 1:30 p.m., police received a report about a man who pointed a gun at a driver in the Graham Avenue and Donald Street area.
According to police, witnesses said the man reportedly took a gun in and out of his pocket and pointed it at his head, as well as in the direction of a building and pedestrians.
In a news release, police allege the man “turned to a 35-year-old male and made a hand gesture across his throat.”
Police found the man in the 200 block of Notre Dame Avenue and took him into custody. Officers seized a Co2 handgun and ammunition.
James Alexander MacDonald has been charged with a slew of offences including pointing a firearm and uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm.
He is detained at the Provincial Remand Centre.