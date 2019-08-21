

A Winnipeg neighbourhood is upset its local park has lost two-thirds of its green space.

William Marshall Park, also known as Dominion Street Park, in Wolseley was effectively cut in half by a fence put up by property owners last November, according to the Save Dominion Park Residents Committee. A portion of the park was on a residential lot that had been leased to the city since the 1970s.

With a change in ownership came a fence and a much smaller recreation area for the neighbourhood.

The group held a community picnic Wednesday night. Dozens of people attended the event, which also featured live music.

They’re hoping a deal can be made in which the new property owners will lease the land back to the city.

“For the most part it has been public space, and because we live in such a high density part of town with very few green spaces, and not a lot of river access, it’s really important to us to try to do the best we can with the situation and see if we can make something work,” said Wolseley resident Melissa Bowman Wilson.

According to the group, the city’s real estate department is looking at options to lease or purchase the previously used greenspace, with a report due back by the end of August.