The newly formed Wolseley Watch is using boots on the ground and eyes on the street to make their neighbourhood a safer place to live.

Following groups like the Bear Clan Patrol, the group is doing regular patrols.

The group came together at the end of August after concerned citizens said they saw an uptick of incidents, everything from break-ins and bike thefts, but especially related to addictions.

"It really kind of exploded this year to be worse in certain areas and I felt the children were at risk,” said member Willow Aster near the Robert A. Steen Community Centre where Wolseley Watch met.

CTV News tagged along with volunteers Sunday afternoon and observed the group remove drug bags possibly laced with fentanyl, broken glass and garbage from the neighbourhood.

"People are noticing that there's people around in the neighborhood, not that they don't belong in our neighbourhood, that there are people on drugs,” said member Aleksandra Osipova.

Since August, the group cleaned a campsite and removed dozens of needles.

“I didn't realize until we went on the walk how much we were going to find,” said Osipova.

Winnipeg Police told CTV News it commends groups working to make positive changes in communities, and personal safety should always be paramount.

Police said people need to be aware there are risks if they attempt to do some type of crime intervention.

Wolseley Watch said it's getting support from a more established community patrol and public health workers have reached out to help with training.

In addition to evening patrols, it's planning more afternoon walks for people not comfortable venturing out at night.

"One thing that we are doing is really connecting neighbour to neighbour because if there ever was a disaster we need to know each," said Aster.

Wolseley Watch is in the process of applying for charitable status so it can accept donations and hopes more volunteers come on future walks.

CRIME STATISTICS IN WOLSELEY

Comparing the periods between January and October 2017 and 2018, City of Winnipeg crime statistics show an increase in commercial break and enter, robberies and motor vehicle thefts.

Homicides, sexual assaults and residential break and enters have gone down.

Other types of break and enters have increased slightly while attempted motor vehicle thefts remain unchanged.