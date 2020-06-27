Advertisement
Woman, 22, found dead in wooded area of First Nation
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:49AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A 22-year-old woman was found dead in the Pukatawagan/Mathias Colomb Cree Nation Friday evening.
At 7:55 p.m., Pukatawagan RCMP responded to a report of a body found in a wooded area in the community.
Once on scene, officers located a 22-year-old female who was pronounced dead.
RCMP said they are treating the death as a homicide.
Pukatawagan RCMP, along with RCMP Major Crime Services, continue to investigate.
Pukatawagan is about 810 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.