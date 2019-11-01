WINNIPEG -- Police said a 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Westman region Friday morning.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m., RCMP said, when a car travelling east on Highway 2 crossed into the westbound lane, hitting a semi driving the other direction.

The woman who died was alone in the car at the time, police said.

The driver of the semi, 27, wasn’t hurt.

Police said it doesn’t appear as if alcohol and speed played a role in the crash, which is under investigation by RCMP with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.