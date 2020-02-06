WINNIPEG -- Police have charged a Winnipeg woman with second degree murder in connection with the death of a man found in a home at 516 Alexander Avenue.

Police said Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas, 33, was already dead when they found him in a home they were called to on Jan. 14, due to an attack more than a week earlier.

They said Thursday the initial call was related to people occupying a vacant property, and the woman who has now been charged was placed under arrest at the scene when they arrived.

Police allege the suspect had been living at the home when Dumas was fatally hit with a blunt instrument, on Jan. 6.

Sonya Leah-Ann Buck, 34, is charged with two counts of unlawfully in dwelling house in addition to the murder charge.

Police said she and Dumas were acquaintances.

Buck is in custody.