WINNIPEG -- Brandon police arrested a 44-year-old woman after she allegedly pointed a firearm at several people and threatened to kill a man.

At around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Brandon police went to a hotel in the 900 block of Pacific Ave after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

According to police, the caller said there was a knock at his hotel door, and when he opened it, a female pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

A few minutes later, the same female approached a man in the parking lot and started a verbal altercation. An unknown male with the woman pulled a gun out and, while pointing the gun at the victim, told him to leave.

Soon after, officers located the woman behind a business in the 800 block of Rosser Ave. She was holding a handgun and pointing it at a few other people behind the building.

Brandon police officers ordered her to drop the weapon. She complied and was taken into custody without injury or harm to anyone.

Police said the handgun was later found to be a Crossman Airsoft pistol designed as an exact replica of a Sig Sauer pistol.

The 44-year-old woman from Waywayseecappo has been charged with two counts of pointing an imitation firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

No charges have been proven in court.