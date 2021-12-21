Woman acting as child's guardian charged with sexual assault, procurement: Winnipeg police

A 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and procurement-related charges involving a youth who was under her guardianship.

The investigation began in March 2021 when Winnipeg police went to a home due to a dispute involving an adult guardian and a 15-year-old youth.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, during the preliminary investigation, the victim disclosed a history of sexual assault and procurement.

The teenager was put into safe care while the Counter Exploitation Unit investigated.

On Dec. 21, officers released information on the case, saying that between November 2020 and March 2021, the survivor – who was 13 years old at the time of the incidents – was in a non-familial guardianship.

Police allege that during this time the guardian gave the survivor alcohol and drugs and made them perform sexual acts on adults in exchange for money and drugs. Officers said these sexual acts occurred inside cars and at their home.

Between October 2020 and November 2020, the survivor’s friend – who was 12-years-old at the time – was also given drugs and alcohol by the same guardian, according to police.

Officers allege the 12-year-old was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Following an extensive investigation, a 32-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, parent or guardian procuring sexual activity, procuring a person under 18 to provide sexual services, and material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 years. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The woman has been taken into custody.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name in order to protect the anonymity of the survivors.

Anyone with information regarding exploitation issues is asked to contact 204-986-3464. If you know of anyone who is at immediate risk of sexual exploitation, you should call 911 or Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222.