Ontario Provincial Police said a crash involving a moose Sunday night near Wawa, Ont. led to the deaths of four people, including a woman and child from Winnipeg.

It happened at about 10:19 p.m. on Highway 17, south of Wawa in Lendrum Township.

Investigators believe a southbound vehicle hit a moose before crossing into the northbound lane and colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the northbound vehicle hit was carrying a family of five who all suffered serious injuries, including two from Winnipeg who later died in hospital, Cynthia Caraoa, 51, and Anika Caraoa, 9.

The southbound vehicle had four people in it at the time of the crash, including Calgary residents Fatos Metko, 45, and Fioralb Metko, 14, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants were seriously injured.

Officers continue to investigate.