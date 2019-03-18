

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a young child and an adult woman have both been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday.

The crash took place near the intersection of Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue, and police received a call about it just before noon.

Police said both the woman and child were taken to hospital in critical condition, where they remain.

Investigators believe several people may have witnessed the crash and are also asking anyone who may have been on the road to check dash cam or surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085.

Drivers are also reminded to be mindful and watch for pedestrians at crosswalks or other intersections.