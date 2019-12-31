Woman, armed with weapon, arrested at Portage Avenue gas station
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:51AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said they arrested a woman at a gas station on Monday, following reports she was armed with a weapon.
Around 3:15 p.m., officers went to a gas station in the 800 block of Portage Avenue and about half an hour later brought the woman into custody.
Irene Bear has been charged with possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000/obstruct enjoyment.
No one was hurt during the incident.