WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said they arrested a woman at a gas station on Monday, following reports she was armed with a weapon.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers went to a gas station in the 800 block of Portage Avenue and about half an hour later brought the woman into custody.

Irene Bear has been charged with possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000/obstruct enjoyment.

No one was hurt during the incident.