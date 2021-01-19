WINNIPEG -- A 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg is in custody and facing several charges after she allegedly bit an RCMP officer who was arresting her in Portage la Prairie.

On Monday, Portage la Prairie RCMP received a call at around 8:40 p.m., and officers were told that a woman was attempting to steal a taxi cab on 6th Avenue NE and the cab driver was also assaulted.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of the cab and the vehicle was still running.

RCMP said she was yelling and that she had damaged the dashboard of the cab and made a mess of documents and items inside.

Officers believed she was under the influence of drugs during the incident.

An officer tried to remove the woman from the vehicle by reaching inside the vehicle and when that happened, RCMP said she tried to scratch the officer in the face.

She was eventually taken out of the vehicle and when officers tried to put her under arrest, RCMP said she grabbed the officer's hand and bit down on one of the officer's fingers.

The woman was eventually handcuffed and put in a police vehicle.

The woman is now facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and mischief. RCMP said further charges are possible.

The driver of the cab was not injured.

None of the charges have been proven in court.