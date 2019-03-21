

CTV Winnipeg





A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a charge for impaired driving causing bodily harm after a crash Wednesday on Highway 1, RCMP said.

Officers responded to the crash near Cabot Road, around 14 kilometres west of Headingley, at around 7 p.m. and said it involved two vehicles heading west.

RCMP said a four-door car swerved and crashed into the back of an SUV, sending both vehicles into the ditch. Police said the SUV rolled, and its driver, a 40-year-old Portage la Prairie man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car was arrested and provided breath samples at an RCMP detachment afterward, alleging the readings were three times the legal limit.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court May 27.