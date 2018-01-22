

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 42-year-old woman has been arrested following multiple break and enters in Morris Man. earlier this month.

On Jan. 14 around 9:30 p.m., officers learned of a suspicious person who was walking down a back lane carrying several items.

Officers then confronted a woman who matched a description that was provided to police. RCMP allege she gave a false name and a reason for carrying the items. She was released without arrest.

Officers followed up on the woman’s story and began to investigate the area where she was last seen and learned that the items had in fact been stolen.

RCMP said they used a search warrant at a home on McMillan Street in Morris. The search led to evidence on several other unsolved break and enters in the area.

Jolene O’Bara has been arrested and charged with several offences including two counts of possession of property by crime and identity fraud.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate.