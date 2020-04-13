WINNIPEG -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges following an alleged carjacking in the city.

At 6:10 p.m., officers received reports of a carjacking at a gas station in the 2000 block of Corydon Avenue. A woman was standing outside of the vehicle when, police said she was confronted by another woman armed with a knife.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving the victim unharmed.

Police said the tactical support team observed the vehicle speed away before it crashed in the area of River Avenue and Mayfair Avenue. Officers arrested the suspect following a short foot chase.

Jennifer Ashley Clarke has been charged with multiple offences, including robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer and driving while suspended

The charges against her have not been tested in court.

Clarke was detained in custody.