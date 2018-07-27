

CTV Winnipeg





A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with two robberies that took place in May.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, on May 24 and May 27 a suspect went to people’s homes and asked for help. After being let inside, money and keys were reportedly stolen.

Officers said in both incidents she allegedly returned and stole the homeowners’ vehicles.

Kayla Ivy Chaske was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with a slew of offences including break and enter, theft under $5,000 and theft of motor vehicle. She is in custody.

Police remind people to never let strangers into their home and if someone is asking for help try speaking to them through a locked door. If someone ever feels suspicious or unsafe, the WPS says to consider calling 911 and tell the person they are doing so.