

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman was arrested by the St.Pierre-Jolys RCMP after a man was stabbed in Landmark, Man, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 10:05 p.m. the Mounties were called to a stabbing in Landmark, Man. By the time they arrived at the scene, the man had already been brought to hospital, and a woman was lying on the side of the road.

According to RCMP, investigators believe the man, 46, had agreed to give an intoxicated woman a ride from Winnipeg to Landmark.

Police allege that when they arrived in Landmark, the man’s passenger stabbed him in his upper body several times. He was eventually able to remove her from the vehicle.

Police said he sustained serious, but non- life-threatening injuries.

The woman arrested was also taken to the hospital, but wasn’t hurt.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault. She remains in custody.