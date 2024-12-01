WINNIPEG
    • Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police

    Millennium Library
    A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.

    According to police, officers received a report of an armed suspect in the Graham Avenue Skywalk just before 11 a.m. Saturday. 

    Police arrested the 45-year-old woman without incident and seized a folding knife.

    An investigation revealed the woman was allegedly trying to enter the library with a knife hidden on her person. Police said she was denied entry after setting off one of the metal detectors. Officers said the suspect then began yelling at security and was asked to leave. She allegedly responded by producing a knife, before threatening the security guards.

    The suspect ran off and police were called. No one was injured.

    The 45-year-old woman faces three charges: two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possessing a weapon.

    The woman was released on an undertaking.

