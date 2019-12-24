WINNIPEG -- A woman was taken to hospital on Sunday after police say she was assaulted in the middle of the night in her apartment in Russell, Man.

Around 1:30 a.m., RCMP officers went to an apartment complex for a reported home invasion and found a 32-year-old woman with injuries. She told police that three men broke into her apartment and violently assaulted her while she slept. She was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg and has since been released.

Mounties said they arrested one man who was carrying a stolen item near the woman’s apartment. Police later arrested a second suspect.

Elroy Lee Benn, 40, from Bird Tail First Nation and Harley Hunter Mecas, 30, from Waywayseecappo First Nation have each been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and breaking and entering. They’re both in custody.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Christopher Leonard Benn, 32, from Waywayseecappo First Nation. He’s been charged with the same offences as the other suspects and is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s location is asked to contact RCMP at 204-773-3051 or Crime Stoppers.