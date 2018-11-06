

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Monday after she recorded the license plate number of suspects in a robbery she witnessed.

Officers said around 9:25 p.m. they went to a business in the 600 block of St. Anne’s Road following the report of a robbery and found a woman with upper body injuries.

The woman told police that she saw two men leave the store without paying for their items. The men then came back into the store when they saw the woman record their licence plate number, and reportedly assaulted her to the point of unconsciousness and took her cellphone.

The woman was treated in hospital.

The two suspects are described as Indigenous men between 25 to 35 years of age, around six feet tall with short dark hair and average builds. Their car is described as a white, newer model SUV.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.