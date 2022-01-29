Woman assaulted in downtown skywalk: police

A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted Wednesday in a downtown skywalk after being asked for money, according to police.

The incident happened near the Hargrave Street entrance of the skywalk around 8:30 a.m. on January 26.

Police said the woman, who was in her fifties, was pushed up against a wall, assaulted with a handheld tool and threatened after refusing to give the suspect any money. Then the man ran away.

A suspect was identified following an investigation and an arrest warrant was issued.

On January 27, security officers in the underground shops area of Main Street observed the suspect and contacted police.

Jaime Efrain GARCIA, 40 of Winnipeg, was arrested and detained in custody.

Garcia was charged with robbery and uttering threats.

None of the charges have been proven in court.