WINNIPEG -- Three people have been charged after a woman was assaulted and locked in a bedroom at a house in Flin Flon, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Police said officers were made aware of the alleged incident on June 2 around 1:15 p.m. The Mounties said the investigation has determined that a 20-year-old woman was at a residence on Hill Street when an argument occurred, which resulted in her allegedly being assaulted and then locked inside one of the bedrooms.

She was later released and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged Noddena Dumas, 29, from Flin Flon and William Dumas, 26, from Pukatawagan with aggravated assault and forcible confinement. Both have been remanded into custody. Police said a 35-year-old Flin Flon woman will also face the same charges, though she was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.