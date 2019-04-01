

CTV Winnipeg





A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Saturday after, police say, she was punched a number of times while delivering newspapers.

Around 6:50 a.m., officers went to the Broadway Avenue and Hargrave Street area following a report of a woman being assaulted. Upon arrival, police found a man, who was taken into custody, and an injured woman, who was brought to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman told police she was delivering newspapers when the suspect approached and began to scream. The man reportedly tried to get inside her vehicle and then punched the 45-year-old until she fell to the ground. Police allege the suspect continued to assault the woman, demanded her car keys and searched her pockets.

Liam John Freeman, 18, has been charged with robbery and uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm.

He is detained at the Provincial Remand Centre.