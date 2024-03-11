Woman assaulted with hot coffee in Winnipeg Square: police

A 34-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a store employee with a cup of hot coffee last Friday.

Officers were called to the underground concourse of Winnipeg Square at around 12:20 p.m.

According to police, a store employee asked the suspect to leave the store after she said she didn’t have money to pay for the items she had.

“The request quickly angered the suspect, who initially threw a large cup of hot coffee at the victim and proceeded to assault the victim physically,” police wrote in a news release.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman who operates the business, fell and hit her head on the ground. She was assessed by paramedics and medically cleared at the scene.

The suspect ran from the area, but was caught by three men who held her for police. Two of the three men were physically assaulted while holding her and sustained minor injures.

The woman has been charged with three counts of assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. She was released on an undertaking.