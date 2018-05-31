

CTV Winnipeg





Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman on Wednesday.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. on Arlington Street between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

The victim, 18, told police she was walking when a man armed with a handgun sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her before taking off.

She suffered minor injuries and did not require immediate medical attention, police say.

The suspect is described as a being a Black man with lighter complexion and a large build—about six feet three inches tall and weighing about 250 to 300 lbs.

He was wearing all black clothing, a ski mask and gloves, police say.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).