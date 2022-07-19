Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Three people have been charged in connection with a carjacking incident in Portage la Prairie, Man. over the weekend.

RCMP say they responded to the incident Saturday at around 9:15 p.m.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of a Saskatchewan Avenue East business when a male wearing a balaclava opened her door, showed a knife and ordered her out of the vehicle.

The woman got out and the suspect and two other males got in and drove off.

The woman was not physically injured.

Mounties from Headingley and Stonewall found the vehicle driving near Oak Bluff, but the driver refused to stop and continued into Winnipeg.

According to officers, the suspect vehicle stopped on McGillivray Boulevard and the three suspects ran away. RCMP Police Dog Services, along with Winnipeg Police Service general patrol officers, its tactical support team and AIR1, came in to assist.

Three suspects were found and arrested without incident.

Mounties say a 15-year-old male from Brandon faces a slew of charges including robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Dorian Myerion, 19, from Portage la Prairie was charged with robbery and failing to comply.

Rishawn Assiniboine, 24 from Winnipeg was charged with robbery.

All three were remanded into custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.