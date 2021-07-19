Advertisement
Woman charged after driving into red light camera
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 5:39PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A woman has been charged in connection with a video showing a car hitting a red light camera.
In a video posted to Facebook Saturday, a white Buick is seen hitting a radar camera on what is allegedly Jubilee Avenue.
On Monday, Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News a 48-year-old woman from Winnipeg was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams within two hours of operating a vehicle.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
As of Monday afternoon, the video had almost 400 shares.
