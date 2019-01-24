

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have laid charges after a car chase that saw a stolen car driven onto a footpath, only to become stuck in snow.

Police said the car, a sedan, was stolen after it was left running while stopped in the 1700 block of Pembina Highway.

The car was taken Monday at around 5:50 p.m. Shortly after 11 p.m. that night, officers on patrol in the West End spotted it near Beverley Street and Sargent Avenue. Police said it had no licence plate on, and looked like it was being driven by a man who had numerous passengers.

Officers began to follow the car, which picked up speed, but officers gave up on the chase due to safety concerns.

The police helicopter soon began searching for the car in the area, and officers eventually found it in a back lane of Furby Street near Westminster Avenue. Police said at this point it looked like it was being driven by a woman who was alone.

Attempts to pull the vehicle over were unsuccessful, and the driver took off. The police helicopter tracked its movement throughout the West End, and eventually a ‘stop stick’ tire deflation device was used.

The driver made their way to a footpath near Omand Park, where the car got stuck, police said.

Winnipeg resident Lori Nadine Sinclair, 32, is facing a list of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.