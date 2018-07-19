

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are reporting that a 22-year-old woman has been charged after two young girls were hit by a pick-up truck on Monday in Nelson House.

The charges come after Nelson House RCMP responded to a call about the collision around 8 p.m.

Officers said the preliminary investigation has discovered that a woman was reportedly backing out of a driveway and didn’t see the girls who were playing on an adjoining street. The RCMP are reporting that the pick-up truck allegedly hit a 6-year-old and ran over a 7-year-old while in reverse. Both children sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The girls were flown to a Winnipeg hospital and are now in stable condition.

The RCMP said alcohol is not a factor in this collision.

The driver has been charged with driving without a licence and backup without due care and attention.