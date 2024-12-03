Woman charged following fatal stabbing on Furby Street: Winnipeg police

A woman in her 20s has been charged with-second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing in a West Broadway apartment.

Officers were called at 5:35 p.m. to the apartment in the 200 block of Furby Street. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but have said she is a woman in her 20s. They said the homicide unit is in the process of notifying her family.

Another woman was found inside a suite and charged with robbery and second-degree murder.

She was detained in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.

The investigation continues.