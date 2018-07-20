

CTV Winnipeg





Island Lake RCMP responded to a young woman being hit by a vehicle in St. Theresa Point, Manitoba on July 19.

An intoxicated woman driving southbound on the main road hit a 13-year-old girl walking northbound near the Nursing Station.

The teenager was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Winnipeg, but a day later she succumbed to her injuries.

The 35-year-old woman, Paula Wood is charged with impaired operation causing death. She was remanded in custody.

A 32-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle and did not suffer any injuries.