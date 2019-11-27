WINNIPEG -- A 30-year-old woman is facing a charge related to animal cruelty after an investigation into cuts found on what was initially claimed to be a stray dog.

Winnipeg police say their investigation began when a woman turned over a dog to the city’s Animal Services Agency, alleging she had reported it was a stray she found in the Sage Creek area on Sept. 30.

The American bulldog cross had significant cuts to its thigh, chest and shoulder areas, along with an “X” carved into its shoulder. Police said they were called after a veterinarian determined the wounds appeared deliberate.

Police investigated and allege the woman who turned over the dog was actually its owner.

The suspect, Crystal Dawn Stadt of Hanover, Man., was arrested in Steinbach on Oct. 10.

She is charged with one count of abandoning or neglecting an animal, and was released on a promise to appear.

The charge has not been tested in court.