WINNIPEG -- A 38-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking-related charges after RCMP seized cocaine from a home in Thompson, Man., on Sunday.

At 12:20 a.m. Mounties executed a search warrant at a home on Yale Avenue.

They seized one kilogram of cocaine that was divided into individual bags, as well as digital scales and cash.

Charlene Wilson has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. She’s in custody.