Woman charged with first-degree murder following Dec. 2023 death: police

A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man almost a year ago.

Brooklyn Elijah Hiebert, 20, was found dead on Dec. 30, 2023 in the 200 block of Flora Avenue. According to police, he was assaulted in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue, which caused fatal injuries. His body was then transported and dumped on Flora Avenue.

In July, 36-year-old Christopher Kyle Wattman was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police said they arrested Victoria Lee Andrews, 26, at the Headingley Women's Corrections Centre, where she was in custody on an unrelated matter. She was also charged with first-degree murder.

The charges against the pair have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate, and are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact investigators.