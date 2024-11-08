WINNIPEG
    • Woman charged with grooming, forcing woman into sex trade: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police
    A 34-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged after she allegedly forced another woman to work as an escort for over a year.

    According to police, the counter exploitation unit started its investigation in October after the survivor, a woman in her 20s, contacted police, saying she was in a coercive relationship with another woman.

    The survivor said she was groomed by the other woman, who gave her jewelry, clothing and drugs. However, the woman allegedly told the survivor to pay back the gifts and forced her to work as an escort.

    The incidents are alleged to have happened between Sept. 2023 and Oct. 2024. Police say the woman advertised the survivor was available to provide sexual services for money and took all of the proceeds received.

    The suspect was arrested on Nov. 4. She was charged with multiple offences, including procuring a person to provide sexual services, receiving a material benefit from sexual services, and trafficking a person.

    She was taken into custody.

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

