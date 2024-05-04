Woman charged with manslaughter following death in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation

RCMP have charged a 29-year-old woman with manslaughter in connection to the death of a man in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation earlier this year.

Around 10 a.m. on March 6, a 64-year-old man was found dead in his home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation during a well-being check.

Nearly two months later, on May 3, a 29-year-old woman was arrested by Brandon police in relation to the incident. She has since been charged with manslaughter and was remanded in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.