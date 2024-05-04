WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Woman charged with manslaughter following death in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    RCMP have charged a 29-year-old woman with manslaughter in connection to the death of a man in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation earlier this year.

    Around 10 a.m. on March 6, a 64-year-old man was found dead in his home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation during a well-being check.

    Nearly two months later, on May 3, a 29-year-old woman was arrested by Brandon police in relation to the incident. She has since been charged with manslaughter and was remanded in custody.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News